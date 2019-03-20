CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Wildwood man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of heroin and cocaine possession, authorities said.
William McNeal, 56, was arrested on Tuesday after members of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force and the Wildwood Police Department executed a search warrant of his Maple Avenue home. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, the search was the result of an ongoing cooperative investigation between the two agencies, which targeted McNeal for selling heroin and cocaine from his home and within the city.
The prosecutor's office said distribution amounts of suspected heroin and cocaine were found during the search.
McNeal was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of intent to distribute CDS, two counts each of possession with intent within 500 ft. of public property and within 1000 ft. of a school, endangering the welfare of a child and hindering apprehension.
McNeal was lodged in the Cape May County Correction Center pending court proceedings.
