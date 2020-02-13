MAYS LANDING — Sitting in a mostly empty courtroom Thursday morning, a woman wearing a plaid suit told the Wildwood man who admitted to sexually assaulting her and posting videos of it on social media that he is a monster she sees in her nightmares.
“Every single night since you raped me, I have not been able to sleep without nightmares,” said the woman, identified as M.R. in court documents. “You are vile. You deserve to rot in a cell with the only thoughts being, Was it worth it?”
Zachary Madle, 26, who pleaded guilty to third-degree invasion of privacy and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact in the 2017 incident at Stockton University, was sentenced to five years of probation and 200 hours of community service before Atlantic County Superior Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
Madle, a bartender and Stockton graduate, stared straight ahead while M.R. and her mother read victim witness statements addressing the pain and trauma the incident caused.
“I just would like to convey my deepest apologies,” Madle said when DeLury asked if he wanted to make a statement during the hearing. He wore a black suit and a purple-striped tie, his hands clasped in front of him.
“You may look respectable in your nice suit and tie, but the truth is you are a predator and you are a rapist,” M.R.’s mother said, adding that she is disheartened that he isn’t facing jail time, and believes he will rape again.
“Zachary, you are a rapist and a thief,” she said. “I don’t care what kind of plea bargain you were lucky enough to negotiate, but it doesn’t change the fact that you raped my daughter.”
Because Madle doesn’t have a history of prior offenses, even if the case was taken to trial, there would be a presumption that he wouldn’t face jail time, Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer said, adding that he told the victim that “you’re not going to find perfect justice as a result of this court case, but you’ll find some measure of justice and some measure of closure.”
Madle’s attorney, Steve Scheffler, said that Madle’s remorse was genuine, and that he will never be able to forgive himself.
“Quite frankly, he’s incredibly ashamed for his actions and for what he’s done,” Scheffler said. “He makes absolutely no excuses for what he’s done. He takes full responsibility.”
During a plea last month, Madle admitted that on Feb. 15, 2017, he was in the dorm room of M.R. at Stockton’s Galloway Township campus and used his cellphone to take unsolicited videos or photos of the victim during a sexual act and then posted those videos or photos to Snapchat. He also admitted he had sexual contact with the victim to “humiliate and degrade her.”
In his ruling, DeLury said that he was going to fashion a sentence that “address the needs to correct this defendant and give the victim some measure of completeness in this case.”
He also highlighted the use of social media in the case, saying that “among the greater harms of modernity is the millennial need to post everything from the ridiculous to the criminal to social media. By recording his misconduct on social media, this defendant has reproduced perhaps into eternity the harm to this victim” and that the only value in it was “to provide the prosecution of incontrovertible evidence of his criminality.”
During a portion of her statement that was directed at Madle, M.R. spoke about how she had aspirations to become a state trooper, but the assault left her with PTSD and depression.
“You almost killed me that night,” she said. “Not only with what you posted and how that affected me, but the fact that you left me as I was already throwing up … Imagine if I did roll on to my back. This would be a murder charge.”
She said her new goal is to become a detective, “so I can help convict more rapists like you and advocate for change in this criminal justice system because you should not be walking away with probation.”
