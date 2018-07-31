WILDWOOD — Police charged a Philadelphia man Monday morning in a early-morning burglary at a Crest Savings Bank.
Cecil Morris, 43, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree theft and possession of burglar tools, police said.
Police responded at 5 a.m. to an audible alarm at the bank at 3301 Pacific Ave. Police determined that someone had forced their way into the bank building and an undetermined amount of money was removed.
Police arrested Morris, a custodian at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, about 8 a.m. at the Wildwood Transportation Center, 4300 Washington Ave., police said. He was held in the Cape May County jail awaiting a detention hearing.
The investigation was conducted by the police Detective Division and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit.
