WILDWOOD — Wildwood Police arrested two men Sunday night after they were spotted speeding with no headlights on North Atlantic Avenue, and tried to elude police.
Their car crashed into a light pole at 25th and Surf avenues in North Wildwood a little after 9:15 p.m., police said, and the two occupants fled on foot but were quickly apprehended.
The driver, Roy J. Mendez, 20, of Deepwater in Salem County, was charged with eluding, obstruction, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription legend drugs, underage consumption of alcohol and driving while intoxicated, as well as other motor vehicle offenses, police said.
The passenger, Dalton M. DiMatteo, 18, of Pennsville in Salem County, was charged with obstruction, possession of marijuana, possession of legend drugs, according to police.
Both were released with summonses, in accordance with New Jersey Bail Reform guidelines, police said.
