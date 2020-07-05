WILDWOOD — City police are looking for one male who is accused of theft and another male who was accompanying him, police said Sunday.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a white male in his mid-to-late teens wearing dark colored shorts and a white t-shirt with "Virginity Rocks" printed across the front committed an act of theft upon the Boardwalk at Roberts Avenue, police said.

Video footage of the theft was captured on surveillance cameras in the areas, police said. The police is now seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individual, police said.

At the time of the theft, this individual was accompanied by a white male who appears to be the same age and who was wearing a Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers jersey, police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the two individuals is asked to contact the police at 609-522-0222 or jelwell@wildwoodpd.com

The police will continue to canvass the Boardwalk on Sunday and will provide higher-quality images of the suspect from video surveillance cameras in the area as they become available.

  

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments