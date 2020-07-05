WILDWOOD — City police are looking for one male accused of theft and another male accompanying him, police said Sunday.
At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a white male in his mid-to-late teens wearing dark colored shorts and a white T-shirt with "Virginity Rocks" printed across the front committed an act of theft on the Boardwalk at Roberts Avenue, police said.
Video footage of the theft was captured on surveillance cameras in the areas, police said. The police want the public's assistance in identifying the individual, police said.
At the time of the theft, the individual was accompanied by a white male who appears to be the same age and who was wearing a Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers jersey, police said.
Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the two individuals is asked to contact the police at 609-522-0222 or jelwell@wildwoodpd.com
The police will continue to canvass the Boardwalk on Sunday and will provide higher-quality images of the suspect from video surveillance cameras in the area as they become available.
