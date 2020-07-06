Wildwood theft

Wildwood Police released a still of a surveillance video showing a young man, left, who they believe committed a theft from the Boardwalk near Roberts Avenue early Sunday morning. 

 Wildwood Police Department / provided

WILDWOOD — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a teen suspect in a Boardwalk theft over the weekend.

On Sunday at about 1:30 a.m., surveillance video captured an unidentified young man committing a theft from a Boardwalk store at Roberts Avenue.

According to police, the suspect is white, in his mid- to late-teens, and is wearing dark colored shorts and a white T-shirt that reads, "Virginity Rocks."

Police did not say what the man stole.

Police said that at the time of the theft, the young man was with a friend, who is also white, wearing a Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-0222 or jelwell@wildwoodpd.com.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments