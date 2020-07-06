WILDWOOD — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a teen suspect in a Boardwalk theft over the weekend.
On Sunday at about 1:30 a.m., surveillance video captured an unidentified young man committing a theft from a Boardwalk store at Roberts Avenue.
According to police, the suspect is white, in his mid- to late-teens, and is wearing dark colored shorts and a white T-shirt that reads, "Virginity Rocks."
Police did not say what the man stole.
Police said that at the time of the theft, the young man was with a friend, who is also white, wearing a Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers jersey.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-0222 or jelwell@wildwoodpd.com.
