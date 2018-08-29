WILDWOOD — The Wildwoods Vietnam Memorial Wall reopened Wednesday following a brief closure for repairs after some of its 74 granite panels were separating and in danger of falling away from the wall.
According to Vince DePrinzio, president of Chapter 955 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, moisture and the salt-air environment of the island caused the bonding agent holding the panels to become brittle and crumble, allowing the panels to separate from the wall.
Deprinzio contracted workers from Tile Setters Union Local 7 to make the emergency repairs before further damage could occur to the monument, located at 4500 Ocean Ave. across from the Convention Center.
Frank Williams of Local 7 and fellow member Jeff Phillips worked to secure the more severely damaged panels Monday morning by injecting a better bonding agent between the separations and affixing braces to hold the 40-pound panels in place.
By Wednesday, the repairs were complete and visitors were able to visit the wall again.
Repairs were funded by the Vietnam Veterans of America and the American Legion. No city money was used for the wall.
"This was the first time we had to do repairs in the 10 years it has been up," DePrinzio said. "No taxpayer dollars were used when we built it or for these repairs."
The Memorial Wall came to be through the efforts of VVA Chapter 955 and American Legion Post 184 of Wildwood and was dedicated in the spring of 2010.
The Memorial Wall is 250 feet long and 5 feet, 5 inches tall at its highest point and is a replica of the Wall that stands in Washington, D.C., displaying the 58,913 names of American service members who died during the Vietnam War. The wall includes blank panels to allow for names to be added.
