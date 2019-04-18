Showers and storms will arrive on Passover Friday as we kick off the Easter weekend. While severe weather will be possible Friday night, the complete weekend will not be a washout.
Jacob McQuarrie was hanging out with some friends in a backyard hot tub Tuesday night, when …
I will begin by saying it will be a balmy morning in South Jersey. Temperatures will be well into the 50s, if not low 60s, across the area. It will be more of a June morning, than an April one.
Speaking of June, that’s typical when our severe weather season peaks in New Jersey. For the second time in a week, though, we will be on the lookout for severe storms. Let’s start with the daytime.
Many people will be out and about between Passover and Good Friday services. The morning will be dry as temperatures will slowly rise. The winds will continue to be stiff, ranging from 15-25 mph between the southwest and south.
Then, around noon, we will have the potential to see a shower or a storm. This will be the case for the afternoon and evening. It will be far from a washout, though, and you could carry an umbrella without using it. Highs will range from near 60 at the shore to the mid-70s in a triangle between Woodbine, Upper Deerfield Township and Egg Harbor City.
The combination of a record wet 2018, wetter than average winter and dry patch in March lead…
Winds will continue to remain elevated into Friday night. A round of spotty minor stage coastal flooding will be around, so move your cars and objects if you need to along the bayshore blocks.
Then, we wait for a strong cold front to bring thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather.
Similar to Monday, there’s a “window of opportunity” for storms, between 2 and 8 a.m. However, only 1.5 to 3 hours of this time period will likely rain.
Like hurricanes and tornadoes, severe thunderstorms have five different categories to distin…
The night timing does reduce the severe risk. In order of likelihood we should watch for: flooded roads, damaging winds and a tornado. A large plume of tropical moisture will likely bring scattered areas of flash flooding into Saturday morning.
In terms of the wind threat, isolated power outages and damage will be in the realm of possibility. Gusts of 50-60 mph will be possible.
Lastly, the tornado threat. We only average two tornadoes a year in the state, so to even see one anywhere in N.J. is uncommon, let alone in South Jersey.
Still, it’s not ruled out. If you have a smartphone, keep your emergency alerts on.
On average, two tornadoes come through New Jersey each year, according to the National Weath…
After 8 a.m. there will be pockets of rain into another very mild Saturday morning. Then, a slot of dry air will surge in around the sprawling, potent low-pressure system that will move into the Ohio River Valley. If you have outdoor plans, focus them on the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to around 70 on the mainland and mid-60s at the shore.
Expect a buzz in activity at the boardwalks as people come down for the holiday weekend.
Saturday evening looks dry as well, if just on the cloudy side. Temperatures will be pleasant enough to stay outside at night. In fact, as long as it stays above 48 degrees by midnight, we will have the record for the warmest low temperature at Atlantic City International Airport.
Which brings us to Easter Sunday.
I still stand by my forecast in Thursday’s edition: We’ll have a mostly cloudy day.
As the last of our low-pressure system moves away, a few showers will be around. I’d go with isolated showers for the morning and then scattered for the afternoon. An early estimate would be 50% to 70% of the day will be dry.
Highs will be seasonable, meaning 60-65, so a light layer over the Easter dresses will do, and suits will be just fine for the guys.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.