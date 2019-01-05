While the worst of the rain will have passed overnight, low pressure will ride along the Jersey Shore for much of the day Saturday. Drier weather will be ahead to cap off the weekend, though.
When the sun rises in South Jersey (whatever you can see of it, that is), low pressure will be in the Delaware Bay.
The steady rain from the overnight hours will be gone by mid-morning, courtesy of an occluded front lifting through, a sign of a late-stage system. Winds will flip from the southeast to the northeast during the morning, sustained around 15 mph. Rain coverage will then be on the decline.
Expect hit-or-miss showers throughout the day. There’s a little more detail we can get into than that. The morning and midday likely features more dry time than not. This would be the time to take down the holiday lights if you really wanted to get it done Saturday. Meanwhile, the afternoon will bring a couple hours’ worth of rain as the last bands of the system pull on out.
With .5- to 1-inch of rain expected, only the susceptible areas of roadway flooding will be likely. Coastal flooding will be more of the story. Minor flood stage will be expected during the Saturday morning high tide, thanks to the new moon and onshore winds. Move your cars if you need to and prepare for overwash of salt water onto the first block or two of bayside roads. No flooding issues will then be expected for the rest of the weekend.
Drier air will then settle Saturday night. (Fun fact: Saturday ends the darkest 30-day stretch of the year.) Winds will still be elevated, this time out of the northwest, that will prevent temperatures from dropping much in the clearing sky. Lows will be in the upper 30s everywhere.
Sunday still looks to be a mild January day. High temperatures will be in the low 50s under plentiful sunshine. It could be quite the productive day for you. Do whatever you need to do outside, then watch the Eagles when they kick off around sunset.
A quick shot of cold air will come in Sunday night.
You’ll need the winter coat heading to school or working Monday morning. Then it “only” gets to the low 40s, our coldest day since Dec. 10. Alas, that will only be about average for this time of year.
