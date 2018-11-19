Sure, it gets chilly on Thanksgiving. Turkey on the beach is just a dream, with average highs in the mid-50s and average lows in the mid-30s. This Thanksgiving though?
Well, it might give cold turkey a whole different meaning.
Even though the turkey hasn’t been put on the table yet, snow season, and the winter of 2018…
The high temperature on Thanksgiving Day is forecasted to be a frosty 34 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. At Cape May, a high of 35 will be expected.
Now, there are a few different ways to compare temperatures for Thanksgiving. The first is looking at the day itself. In this case, November 22.
The record minimum high temperature for the date (in other words, the coldest the high temperatures has even been) is 35 degrees at A.C. Airport in 2000. At Cape May, the record is also 35, set back in 1989. So, a new record will be in the realm of possibility.
However, will it be the coldest Thanksgiving on record? Since Thanksgiving can occur between November 22 and the 28, there is a larger pool of gravy, so to speak, to pick from.
The National Weather Service reported that Thanksgiving 1989 (Nov. 23) and 1996 (Nov. 28) both failed to reach freezing at A.C. Airport, staying at a frigid-for-anytime-of-year 31 degrees.
We'll have an outside shot of that. Though, it will be possible that the warmest part of the day will be at midnight Thursday. The afternoon may (but not definitely) fail to reach freezing. So, it could very well feel like it out.
It won't just be the polar temperatures either. An icy north wind of 15 mph will blow with gusts in the 30s during the morning. Winds chills 15-20 will be common in the morning for high school football games! During the afternoon? 20-25 degrees will be all.
Records at Atlantic City International history go back to 1943. In Cape May, observations have been kept since the University of Michigan were playing the Chicago Maroons back in 1894.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.