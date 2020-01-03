Once again, Eagles overcome adversity to reach playoffs

After a playoff of away games in 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles will be back at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon as they take on the Seattle Seahawks. 

Luckily, those tailgating and attending the games can focus on the game and not on staying dry throughout. 

Friday and Saturday will have brought showers, periods of rain and gloomy weather. However, it will likely be dry for the 4:40 p.m. kickoff, and the duration of the day. Just hang on to your Eagles beanie. 

High temperatures, reached during the mid-afternoon, will be in the mid-40s, right around average for early January. Temperatures will slowly slide through the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. There is an low risk of a snow flurry, but that will be all as the Eagles try to advance to the Divisional Road for the third year in a row. 

Winds will be breezy out of the northwest before the game, sustained 15-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Combined with the temperature, it will feel like the 30s. However, once kickoff occurs, winds will slowly diminish. The Eagles will find it advantageous, to kick into the south end zone should a game winning kick arise, though. Expect it around 10 mph for the game's end. 

Sustained winds and direction for Sunday, Jan. 5. 

