Laid-off workers who have been waiting weeks to receive unemployment benefits because they have not been unable to reach a claims agent, are cautiously optimistic after an official said Thursday that 82,000 lingering claims will be paid next week without agent review.
In another hopeful move, a bipartisan bill to allow Civil Service workers from other departments to be temporarily assigned to process unemployment claims passed the Senate on Thursday. The bill is co-sponsored by State Senators Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, and Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, its primary sponsor is Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem.
About 1.1 million New Jerseyans have applied for unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 lockdown began in mid-March, and almost 711,000 were receiving benefits as of May 9, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
"Our department has been working for weeks with colleagues from other agencies and union representatives on lending staff to DOL," N.J. Labor Department spokesperson Angela Delli-Santi said Friday. "We have asked for volunteer temporary reassignments rather than required transfers."
Delli-Santi said the department does not comment on pending legislation, and did not answer questions about how many workers have volunteered for unemployment duty.
Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said Thursday at Gov. Phil Murphy's daily COVID-19 press conference that emails will start going out Sunday to the 82,000 whose payments will be accelerated.
But some people, like single mom Lindsey McCabe, of Somers Point, are wary after waiting so long.
McCabe was featured in a May 4 Press of Atlantic City article about people whose claims were approved for specific amounts, but when they went on the state website to certify, they were told the claim "is not payable at this time."
She had been laid off from her full-time job at a dentist's office, and filed for benefits March 15.
McCabe said she got a call May 5 from an unemployment agent, who gave her his work email address and reassured her he was fixing her claim so she would get her current week and seven weeks of back benefits.
She emailed him documentation, and he promised to call her that night or the next day with the results.
But Friday, she said she never heard from him again, and he has not responded to her follow-up emails. She still has not received any payment.
"I worry now it was a scam," McCabe said of unemployment claim's agent's call call.
Delli-Santi said Friday it was not a scam. She said McCabe can expect to receive seven back weeks of unemployment on Tuesday, with an additional $600 stimulus for each of the seven weeks. The stimulus should arrive a few days later, Delli-Santi said.
"(The agent), who is swamped, apologizes for not getting back to her. But, he did fix her claim," Delli-Santi said.
The agent told McCabe the claim was held up because she gave a wrong answer in a certification form. She was truthful and said she was not actively seeking work, because she was going back to the job she already had.
Federal and state rules require people to say they are available for work and are actively seeking work in order to collect benefits.
Delli-Santi said filers should certify each week and follow the directions carefully on the website for how to answer the questions.
Once a mistake is made on a certification question, Social Security Number or other item, claimants have had to talk to agents. And thousands of people have reported that it is virtually impossible to get through to unemployment call centers, even after calling several times every day for weeks. The system is overloaded by historic levels of filers due to the pandemic, and its computer systems are decades old.
Thelma Pantella, 71, of Manuta in Gloucester County, said she gets the same "claim not payable at this time" message, since first filing March 22. She was laid off from a retail job because of the pandemic, and speculates in her first certification she may have answered the same question wrong that tripped up McCabe.
She is in better shape than some, because she collects Social Security, she said.
A state representative said Social Security payments do not affect unemployment benefits at all.
Delli-Santi said the idea of transferring staff to work on unemployment claims isn't as simple as it sounds.
"It is important to note ... that we cannot simply transfer (volunteer or otherwise) staff, pluck them in front of a computer and make them claims agents," Delli-Santi said. "Dealing with sensitive customer information such as Social Security numbers, birth dates and work histories requires a state police background check. Unemployment law is complicated and nuanced; it requires experience to make claims determinations. And, finally, our computer systems are complex. Working on unemployment claims is not like logging in to Office 365."
She said the recruited staff from other agencies "are to lend support and perform functions such as pin and password reset, gather information from claimants, and triage calls. This frees up more claims agents to handle complex claims issues that need their attention."
Once a claim reaches the DOL payment data base, 93% of claimants receive benefits within two weeks.
"We remain empathetic to those whose claims are contested or are otherwise delayed," Delli-Santi said. "A vast majority of those who filed in mid-March and are still waiting are independent contractors, whose claims are most likely being pushed through today and tomorrow."
The department also has not yet answered questions about how many agents it has working on claims and how much it has beefed up its workforce, nor has it provided other hard data on how many workers are handling the crisis.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.