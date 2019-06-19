MIDDAY WEATHER: Meteorologist Joe Martucci says showers and storms are again around, but without the risk of severe weather. Joe will help plan out your afternoon, and let you know when the unsettled weather will finally be over.
Will Wednesday's gray weather bring rain?
