HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Williamstown man confessed to stealing commercial truck batteries in Hamilton Township, police said.
Between June 17 and 27, Hamilton police received four reports of commercial truck batteries stolen from vehicles parked in parking lots or construction sites on the Black Horse Pike, according to the department’s Facebook page.
The four victims reported a total of 22 batteries being stolen, police said.
With the assistance of the Monroe Township Police Department, a suspect in the thefts was identified as Stephen Hopkins, of Williamstown, Gloucester County, police said.
Hopkins was interviewed Friday by detectives and admitted stealing the batteries and selling them to scrap metal businesses, police said. He was charged with four counts of theft and released pending a court appearance.
