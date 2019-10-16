3;45 p.m. update: With the threat for strong winds imminent, the wind advisory went into effect. The story has been updated again to reflect this.
3:15 p.m. update: The wind advisory has been pushed ahead to start at 6 p.m. The story below is revised for the new timing.
A "bombogenesis" storm will bring a short intense period of rain on Wednesday.
Later Wednesday, a storm system will bring a short, but intense period of rain, followed by …
However, it will be the severe winds that follow the rain that have prompted an alert by the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory will be in effect through 6 p.m. on Thursday for Cumberland, Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties.
Northwest to west winds of 20-30 mph will be present throughout the period. During the daytime hours on Thursday, gusts of 40-45 mph will be present on the mainland. The shore could reach 50 mph.
Cut down any weakened tree branches by Wednesday morning. In addition, take in any loose objects.
The wind could cause power outages along with small downed tree branches. Large, dead or sick tree branches may fall as well.
The winds will be the result of a rapidly strengthening storm. Two low pressure systems, located in the Great Lakes and the Deep South respectively on Wednesday will merge together around New Jersey on Wednesday. As they do so, it will strengthen rapidly, undergoing bombogenesis, marked by an air pressure fall of 24 millibars within 24 hours.
The gradient of air pressure will be so intense that winds will howl for Wednesday night and into Thursday. Even before the advisory, expect stiff southeast winds of 15-20 mph, with gusts in the 30s.
This storm will come with a short, but intense period of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Fortunately, this will not come with widespread coastal flooding, even minor flood stage. In addition, beach erosion will be held to a minimum after last week's significant sand loss seen in places.
