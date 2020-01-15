The transition from warm to wintry starts Thursday as a cold front unlocks the gates to the arctic air. Colder weather will move in for the weekend, and beyond, with eyes focused on a storm that will bring some snow, but mostly rain, to South Jersey.
Temperatures will be mild for one more morning Thursday. It’ll be just around 40 degrees everywhere. It’ll feel like around 32 with the then west winds around 10 mph, so you’ll want the jacket.
The wind will pick up in the late morning, turning to the northwest. A wind advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Take in loose objects, plus be prepared for your vehicle swaying in the wind, downed tree branches and spotty power outages. Wind gusts will be 40-45 mph on the mainland, with the shore possible getting to 50 mph. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph. Otherwise, high temperatures will rise to the low 50s, likely late morning, before falling during the afternoon.
The winds will diminish at night. With a clear sky and dry air blown in from eastern Canada, temperatures will fall rapidly overnight. By the time we get to Friday, lows will be in the mid- to upper 20s, which is spot-on seasonable for this time of the year.
High pressure will dominate the landscape Friday, bringing in dry, cold air and blue skies to go with it. Highs will be in the mid-30s all throughout South Jersey. With the light breeze, it’ll feel like the 20s during the day. Bundle up! It will feel colder than that, considering where we’ve been recently.
Clouds will thicken Friday night. High pressure will still dominate, so it’ll be dry, but a storm system will move from the Midwest into Ontario and then out to sea Saturday. The result will be a stormy Saturday.
In Wednesday’s column, I talked about the timing for Saturday’s storm. Now, I can say this storm will mostly be rain, and possibly all rain at the coast. Precipitation looks to begin between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., from west to east. Given that low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the upper teens on the mainland and low 20s at the shore, everywhere outside of the immediate shoreline will start as snow. Temperatures should be around 30 inland, just around 32 at the coast.
A southerly wind will warm everybody up quickly. So, by about 2 to 5 p.m., it’ll be all rain everywhere.
The most snow will be seen in places like Egg Harbor City or Hammonton, least in Cape May. The dry air should be able to eat up most of the snow, so I’m expecting light snow that would mainly stick on grass and colder surfaces. Salting should do the trick here.
Snow totals will generally be under 2 inches. We’ll get into more details in the next edition.
When that change to rain occurs, it will be a heavier rain. It’ll make for slick roadways throughout the afternoon. Highs like reach the mid-40s, which will melt any snow. Rain will end during the evening hours. Then, a drying wind will howl on in. Expect it to be similar to Saturday. The bite of cold air will not arrive fully until Monday, so expect highs in the 40s.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci visits George L. Hess Elementary School in Hamilton
I visited the third grade class at the George L. Hess Elementary School in Hamilton Township. The students and I talked about tornadoes, hurricane and played some weather trivia. The kids were riding a hot streak, finding nearly all eight of the different precipitation types that I had them find.
