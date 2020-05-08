It will feel more like St. Patrick’s Day than Mother’s Day this weekend. Winter jackets will be needed with wind chills in the 20s to kick off Saturday and temperatures staying 15 degrees below average. Sunday will hover close to the freezing point early, before warming up nicely.
Wind chills will be 25-30 degrees as the sun rises Saturday, and air temperatures will be in the 35-40 degree range everywhere. That’s 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of the year. The record low temperature for May 9 at Atlantic City International Airport is 32 degrees, set in 1981. I don’t believe we get there.
You’ll need the winter jacket for the morning, and for much of the day, too. Air straight from the Arctic Circle will make its home in the Mid-Atlantic. High temperatures during the afternoon will be in the low 50s, the average high temperature for St. Patrick’s Day.
Winds will gust 40-45 mph during the day. That is just below damaging wind threshold. Take in potted plants or lawn chairs, but for the most part, it will just be a windier, almost wintry day.
The historically low snowfall in the region this past winter meant departments of public wor…
Between 3 and 9 p.m., unstable air will bring spotty showers or even squalls. This should be rain. However, graupel, precipitation that forms when supercooled water droplets are collected and freeze on falling snowflakes, will be possible, along with small hail.
After this time, we’ll turn mainly clear. Winds will remain stiff into the night as temperatures fall into the 40s quickly. Overnight, you’ll likely want the heat on. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s at the shore. On the mainland, expect mid-30s. Winds may lighten up, though. If they do, a frost or even a late season freeze will be possible. For the gardeners and farmers out there, keep this in mind.
The shelter-in-place orders in New Jersey, and other states, have resulted in a 30% drop in …
Otherwise, Mother’s Day morning will have plenty of sunshine to go around. Eventually, winds will flip to the warmer west direction, which will make for a more comfortable day than Saturday. High temperatures during the afternoon will peak in the mid-60s, even at the shore, as that west wind pins back the sea-breeze. If you are celebrating with Mom and can do so safely, it will be a good afternoon to be out.
The winds will finally calm down Sunday evening. The milder air will work in. Low temperatures going into Monday morning will be in the low to mid 40s, below average, but not unusual for mid-May.
A weak low-pressure system will pass Monday, bringing afternoon rain showers. Focus any outdoor exercise or activity in the morning, but even the afternoon will not be a washout. Highs will be on either side of 60. I’ll call it light jacket weather for South Jersey.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.