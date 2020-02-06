The final act of our quartet of rain makers will come Friday, though it will leave behind a trail of strong winds to kick off the weekend.
The heavy rain from overnight will take a break between 5 and 7 a.m. Temperatures will be 45-50 degrees and the winds will be just a bit breezy out of the southwest. The low pressure system will lift into New England and the light at the end of the tunnel will be near.
However, a strong area of varying winds, known as a deformation band, will carry a strong shot of rain. That will weaken as it moves into the area but between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., brief, but heavy rain showers will be present.
Along with that will be a surge of winds. Spotty power outages near the shore, downed tree limbs and swaying cars on overpasses and bridges will be likely. Wind gusts 45-60 mph will be likely during this period from the northwest.
After 1 p.m., we dry out and the winds will quiet down just a tad. We’ll have a regular windy day in South Jersey, instead of a potentially damaging one. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph will be likely, along with gusts reaching 35-45 mph.
As far as the sun, we’ll see some of it during the afternoon as the system moves further away. Temperatures will peak at 50-55 degrees midday, before falling quickly during the afternoon.
Friday night will see breezy conditions and it will actually feel like winter. Keep the winter coat and even gloves around. Wind chills will be in the 20s during the evening. Overnight lows will be 25-30 degrees to start Saturday morning, our first night below average in the month.
High pressure will scurry through Saturday. That will be just enough for sunshine, especially during the morning. Colder air will keep highs in the low 40s, seasonable for this time of the year.
Clouds will build in Saturday evening. A piece of mid-level energy will swing through, however, high pressure will eat up much of the precipitation before it reaches the ground. The result will be isolated showers from after midnight until about 9 a.m. Sunday. It’ll be all rain at the shore, with lows in the mid-30s. However, on the mainland, don’t be surprised to see a snow shower. It won’t stick, though. You can call it “conversational” snow.
Sunday will then see increasing sunshine during the morning and a pretty nice afternoon for February standards. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
Looking ahead to next week, expect a similar setup to this week. Any day from Monday through Thursday brings the potential for rain.
A front will be nearby from Monday to Wednesday. Waves of low pressure will ride along it. Monday and Tuesday will not be washouts, but rain will be present each day. Wednesday should have enough high pressure squeezed in to keep us dry, but it’ll be close. More rain, will arrive Thursday.
