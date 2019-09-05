After a week’s worth of watching, Hurricane Dorian will brush by South Jersey on Friday, bringing what essentially is a nor’easter to the area.
A high surf advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon, in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday. Coupled with a high risk of rip currents it will be dangerous to swim. Breaking waves will be up to 10 feet. It’s not going to be a nice day anyway. Please stay away from the water.
Tropical storm warnings were in effect as far north as the Maryland part of the Delmarva Peninsula, but, fortunately, the NWS did not feel it was necessary to push it north into our area. However, a tropical storm warning is in effect for the offshore waters. There, sustained winds in the 25-35 knot range with gusts around 45 knots will be likely.
Friday will see a stiff wind out of the northeast with cloudy skies. Winds likely start 10-20 mph on the mainland and 20-30 mph at the shore with some higher gusts.
In terms of rainfall, our area sits right on the edge of the rain bands. Most of the rain will be confined to the northeastern part of the hurricane. I’ve never been enthused about this storm being known for its rain. However, if you’re in Cape May County or coastal Atlantic County, I’d prepare for scattered morning showers, which will be heavy at times. The rest of the region will likely be dry, with just sprinkles.
As soon as we get into the afternoon hours, the winds will step up. At the shore, and east of the Garden State Parkway, expect loose objects to fly around, small tree branches breaking off and even spotty power outages. Sustained winds will be 25-35 mph with gusts in the 40s. West of the Parkway, I don’t anticipate many issues. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts in the 30 mph. Lower Cape folks should anticipate slightly stronger winds.
Again, spotty rain bands will work through. I’m trimming my rainfall totals to no more than a 0.50 inch anywhere.
There will be some beach erosion during the day and into Friday night as sand moves south with the wind. We’ll have two rounds of spotty, minor coastal flooding, the first being Friday afternoon. The second will be Saturday afternoon.
The usual spots (West Atlantic City, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Ocean City, Harvey Cedars, etc.) will see some water on the first block or two of bayside roads. The Delaware Bay should be coastal flood free. Otherwise, I don’t see any water inundating homes or businesses.
If you will be at high school football’s first full week, long pants and a t-shirt will be fine. However, keep the poncho near the shore and in Cape May County. As far as the winds, try to sit as close to the field as possible. Winds will be whipping. On the bright side, maybe there’ll be some really long field goals with the wind? It’s possible.
After midnight, the winds will slowly weaken. Any rain will pull out by about then, too. Winds will turn to the north and northwest by dawn. We’ll continue to see clouds into Saturday morning. By the afternoon, though, we’ll break for sunshine. It’ll be a pleasant day, with seasonable September temperatures.
Sunday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as Dorian becomes a memory. Expect a partly sunny sky with temperatures touching 80.
I’ll be updating online throughout the day. Check our website, or give a follow on social media for the latest and to ask questions.
