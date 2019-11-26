For the most part, the big travel day Wednesday and the Thanksgiving holiday to come will be OK for being out and about. However, strong winds may cause some delays for air travelers.
Let’s start out with very positive news for many, another mild start to the day.
Low temperatures during the morning Wednesday range from the mid-40s for much of the mainland to around 50 degrees at the shore. That’s about 10 degrees above average.
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds early as a warm front approaches the region. After about noon, the potential for a rain shower exists. Through 8 p.m., a shower will be possible. However, I still believe that at least 80% of your day will be dry and some of you will be completely dry.
During the afternoon, you’ll begin to feel the breeze building. It’ll be from the west-southwest, sustained at 15-20 mph with gusts in the 35-40 mph range. That’ll squeeze out as much warm air as possible. Highs will be similar to Tuesday, in the low 60s, despite the increased cloud cover.
The 2019-20 winter outlook is stormy, with early shots of arctic air. The potential for tric…
During the evening, around 10 p.m. or so, a cold front will pass. The parent low pressure system, pushing through New England, will strengthen. That will increase the pressure gradient that drives winds.
Spotty power outages will be possible near the shore, along with downed tree branches everywhere and air travel delays late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Sustained winds of 20-30 mph will be likely. At the shore, expect wind gusts 40-45 mph. If you’re one of the 1.4 million New Jerseyans traveling 50 or more miles for the holiday, or even just making the short drive to family, you’ll probably be gripping the wheel traveling around on the bridges and highways during this time. Airport officials need to space out the arriving and departing aircraft so check with your carrier for delays.
Thanksgiving travel will continue to increase nationally and locally, with New Jersey expect…
Temperatures will stay steady around 45-50 degrees for much of the day, falling off quickly near dark. Thankfully, despite the strong winds, wind chills will only be in the 35- to 40-degree range. So, you’ll need a jacket, but it will not be a hat-and-gloves day like we saw last Thanksgiving.
Winds will quiet down during the afternoon as high pressure enters the picture. Thanksgiving night will bottom out in the 30- to 35-degree range. Early Black Friday shoppers will just need a jacket, typical for this time of the year. Into the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 under plentiful sunshine.
Saturday will see a blanket of high clouds overhead. Winds will come out of the northeast, which will pull in cooler air. Highs will peak in the mid-40s, feeling like the holiday season.
In terms of the Saturday night into Sunday storm, the same overall setup remains but some colder air looks likely. For now, expect rain throughout the period. However, some inland snow will be possible Sunday morning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.