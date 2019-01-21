A whipping, icy northwest wind has brought icy temperatures and dangerous cold to the region. The wind and wind advisories still remain in effect on Monday.
Temperatures will quickly drop below freezing during the late afternoon and evening, creating the well publicized flash freeze. Strong winds and cold temperatures will cause some obstacles.
Wind Advisory
The advisory, in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday, was extended from the overnight. Northwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts in the 40s, will be likely throughout the day. Besides the bitter cold that ushers in, it may also be responsible for isolated power outages and the toppling over of lawn furniture.
Wind Chill Advisory
A wind chill advisory will be in effect through 1 p.m. on Monday
Even though the wind advisory ended Sunday night, you can still expect sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gusts in the 30s through much of the day. Temperatures early on Monday morning will bottom out around ten degrees on the mainland, with mid-teens at the shore. When you combine the two, you see wind chills between -5 and -15 degrees.
A wind chill advisory is issued when wind chills are forecasted to drop below -10 degrees. Highs on Monday only reach 20 degrees. When you factor in the wind, it will feel like 0. That will likely not be enough for advisory criteria, but it will still be enough to create difficult outdoor working condition.
A code blue alert, intending to help those who do not have warmth and need it, will be in effect for the area.
