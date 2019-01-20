A whipping, icy northwest wind will send temperatures plummeting and make it dangerous cold. Therefore, a wind advisory and wind chill advisory will be in effect for our area for parts of Sunday and Monday.
Temperatures will quickly drop below freezing during the late afternoon and evening, creating the well publicized flash freeze. Strong winds and cold temperatures will cause some obstacles.
Wind Advisory
A wind advisory will be in effect through midnight on Sunday night.
Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph from the northwest will be likely during this time. In addition, wind gusts will be 40-45 mph at the shore, with 35-40 mph inland.
Winds this strong bring the potential for isolated power outages. In addition, unsecured objects will blow around, such as garbage cans and lawn furniture. Driving high profile vehicles will be difficult.
Wind Chill Advisory
A wind chill advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. on Sunday to 1 p.m. on Monday.
Even though the wind advisory ends at midnight, you can still expect sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gusts in the 30s overnight. With rapidly plummeting temperatures, it will be in the teens between 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Factor in the still breezy winds and the potential for frostbite will occur within 30 minutes.
A wind chill advisory is issued when wind chills are forecasted to drop below -10 degrees. That will be likely for much of the overnight hours. Morning lows on Monday will be around 10 on the mainland, with mid-teens at the shore. Highs only Monday only reach 20 degrees and with strong winds again expect, the morning may reach a wind chill that low.
A code blue alert, intending to help those who do not have warmth and need it, will be in effect for the area.
