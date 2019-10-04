The U.S. Small Business Administration will accept disaster loan applications for up to $2 million from businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations; and up to $40,000 from homeowners and renters for physical damage caused by severe weather and flooding from June 19 to June 20.
Interest rates are as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2..75 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.9 percent for homeowners and renters. Terms are up to 30 years.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 21.
Anyone in counties declared disaster areas or adjacent to disaster areas can apply. In New Jersey those counties are Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem, the agency said Friday.
Pennsylvania counties of Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia also qualify, as does New Castle County in Delaware.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.