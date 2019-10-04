Millville High School Graduation 2019

Rain storm delayed the ceremony but Millville High School graduation went on afterwards. June 20, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The U.S. Small Business Administration will accept disaster loan applications for up to $2 million from businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations; and up to $40,000 from homeowners and renters for physical damage caused by severe weather and flooding from June 19 to June 20.

Interest rates are as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2..75 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.9 percent for homeowners and renters. Terms are up to 30 years.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 21.

Anyone in counties declared disaster areas or adjacent to disaster areas can apply. In New Jersey those counties are Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem, the agency said Friday.

Pennsylvania counties of Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia also qualify, as does New Castle County in Delaware.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

