While the winds that dominated our weather story the past two days are gone, the enhanced risk of wildfires will remain until at least Saturday.
Otherwise, enjoy the comfortable weather, as another risk for severe weather will kick off the week Monday.
We start Saturday rather chilly. Temperatures will range around freezing in the Pine Barrens to the upper 30s at the shore. All of which will be 5 to 10 degrees below average, so you’ll need a jacket.
Gone are the winds from Friday, which saw gusts of 35-45 mph during the day. Gusts will only top out around 25 mph, which will be from the northwest for most of the day, until it turns to the southwest late.
Still, the enhanced risk of wildfire spread will be present.
Winds will be lower, yes, but the humidity will be lower, too, effectively counterbalancing each other. Furthermore, the ground was able to dry out even more Friday, despite the spotty showers, so the risk remains just as high as it was Thursday.
DOWNE TOWNSHIP — A forest fire that started Thursday evening has consumed more than 1,000 ac…
Otherwise, it will be a seasonable day, temperature-wise. Highs will get up to the upper 50s for the afternoon.
Temperatures will fall through the 50s during the evening. The warmer, southwest wind will limit cooling, so we’ll bottom out in the more seasonable upper 30s to low 40s.
That brings us to Easter Sunday. Yes, we won’t be able to drive to churches and restaurants and family members’ houses. However, if you do celebrate, the weather will cooperate.
Temperatures will quickly rise into the 40s and 50s during the morning. Come the afternoon, highs will top out in the upper 60s for much of the mainland.
The shore will stay cooler on the southwest, but it’ll still be seasonable, sitting around 60.
I do expect the wildfire threat to be lower Sunday. The humidity will be higher, and the winds will be even lighter Sunday.
Sunday night into Monday will bring a complex but familiar setup. I’ll be monitoring for severe weather and strong winds (Find more details online and on my social media pages).
A low-pressure system will cut up the Appalachian Mountains, putting us in the warm sector. Rain will begin between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday night. Rain will fall for a few hours, then end just before dawn as a warm front lifts north.
Then, we’ll wait for the main line of storms to rumble in with a cold front. This will happen sometime during the morning or midday Monday. During the morning, it’ll be warm and a bit humid, reaching well into the 60s.
Damaging winds will be the main risk. To a lesser extent, roadway flooding and even a tornado are in the realm of possibility. The longer the gap between the rounds of rain, the higher the risk for severe storms.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.