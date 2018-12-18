The winds from Monday will carry over into Tuesday. However, we stay dry until late in the week, as high pressure prevails.
With the weekend rainmaker well in the rearview mirror, we can take a look at where we stand in terms of precipitation. Atlantic City International Airport records go back to 1943 and we are in second place, with 64.58 inches of precipitation. The 1948 record? A little over an inch away. We’ll get there by this time next week; more on that later. On a side note, Millville is in eleventh place and Cape May is in ninth place.
Tuesday will continue with stiff winds through the morning. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph, with gusts in the 30s. Keep any loose objects tied down. The winds will wind down as the amount of sunshine goes up throughout the day. Highs will be only around 40, though. Morning wind chills will be in the 20s.
Tuesday night will be calm and clear. That will promote quick cooling during the evening. Temperatures still look to range from about 20 in Eagleswood and Estell Manor to 30 in Avalon and Harvey Cedars.
Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine and light winds; high pressure will sit over the state. Highs pop back into the seasonable mid-40s. Overnight, winds will blow from the south. This will keep the night from not being too cold for December, in the low to mid-30s.
Thursday will start off dry and sunny. It will be a pretty comfortable day for this time of year, good for outdoor shopping and outdoor work. Hey, boating won’t be the worst either. Highs top out in the low 50s.
However, clouds will thicken late on Thursday. Not much has changed in terms of the end-of-the-week storm. Low pressure will ride up the Appalachians Mountains.
Rain will begin Thursday evening, from the shores of the Delaware Bay on north. We will go squarely into the warm sector of the system, meaning temperatures stay steady Thursday night. A warm, strong, southerly wind will bring in lots of moisture. The heaviest rain will fall from late Thursday night into Friday morning. Road flooding will be likely in spots during the morning commute. We watch for river flooding, too, given how soggy we have been.
Friday will be a wet day. It won’t be heavy rain, but it’ll be pretty steady during the day. This will continue throughout the day, making it a washout. A strong, southeast flow will yield highs 55 to even 60 degrees. Expect rain showers Friday night. Saturday morning will see the last of the rain, drying out afterward.
The combination of the full moon, winter solstice and strong onshore winds will bring minor coastal flood stage on Friday, so plan on moving your cars.
Also, welcome back Alexa Trischler to the weather column Wednesday. I’ll be back with you for Wednesday’s weather videos and then for Thursday’s column.
