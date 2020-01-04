Windy day in South Jersey

South Jersey found itself under a wind advisory — and briefly a high wind warning — Thursday. Wind guests reached 45 mph on the mainland and 59 mph at the shore. To see how we’ll fair Friday, check out Joe Martucci’s forecast on C6.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

After two days of dark and wet weather, we’ll have a rain-free Sunday, but with gusty winds. And looking forward to the first full week of 2020, expect just one round of precipitation late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Expect a good amount of sunshine to kick off Sunday. There’ll be a much drier feel in the air, courtesy of a brisk north to northwest wind that’s been blowing overnight. Temperatures will be pretty mild for this time of year, starting in the upper 30s to around 40.

That strong wind will continue throughout the day. Thankfully, it’ll be far from damaging. However, expect some blown-over garbage cans or a little sway in your car as you drive over a bridge.

A day in the life of John Boyer, Meteorologist at our sister company

The sun will shine for much of the day, clouding up late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s, feeling like 30s with the wind. You’ll want the usual winter attire when out and about.

Clouds will continue to thicken Sunday night. A weak disturbance will move out of the Great Lakes and just nick New Jersey with moisture. Temperatures will fall through the 30s and bottom out around freezing overnight. Any precipitation, which would be snow, should stay well to our north.

That will pass Monday morning, leading to a bright, sunny day.

Temperatures will stay seasonable, in the mid- to upper 40s. It’ll be a nice quiet day in South Jersey.

Tuesday will start quiet as well, with sun and temperatures just around freezing for lows. However, things will change in a hurry. A low-pressure system in the Deep South will meet with upper-level energy to the north around Tennessee. From there, the combined system will move through New Jersey on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Yes, it could mean our first measurable snow since Dec. 11 for many.

Rain will begin between 2 and 5 p.m., from Stow Creek up northeast to Long Beach Island. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s at start time. Rain will fall through the evening commute as temperatures fall.

At some point Tuesday night, I anticipate a mix of snow or a complete changeover to snow. The timing on this still needs to be worked on and depends where the low pressure passes through the state (the more offshore, the earlier change to snow).

However, the snow that falls will be light, and, with temperatures 32 to 40 for much of the night, will struggle to stick on roads.

By sunrise Wednesday, all will be dry. A strong northwest wind, stronger than Sunday’s, will blow throughout the day.

Without a potent shot of cold air to tap into, though, highs will not be all that cold, sitting in the low 40s.

It will feel around 32 during the day with a mix of clouds and sun throughout.

