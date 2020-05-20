After three days of whipping winds, the weather will finally tame Thursday. The seas will, too, though below-average temperatures are expected for much of the next seven days.
South Jersey has been in the middle of a tug-of-war between a sunny sky and high pressure to the north and clouds and rain from a low pressure to the south. Low pressure was winning Wednesday, and I’ll call it a tie Tuesday.
Thursday, high pressure will be in the lead. High pressure will be centered on southern New England, pushing away some of the clouds and pumping in drier air again. A side benefit of this will be the calmer winds. Expect an east wind of only 10-15 mph for the day.
Temperatures will start out in the 45-50 degree range, cool for this time of year and nothing new to us. It’ll be another cool day, but with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will rise into the mid-60s on the mainland, with the shore stuck in the 50s for another day. That being said, outdoor exercise or activities will be a go.
Thursday evening will fall into the 50s everywhere as we remain dry. Friday morning will start out in the low 50s everywhere.
High pressure will break down and move out to sea Friday. That will allow for a slowly spinning, large low-pressure system, stuck in the South and Midwest for much of the week, to move in. While Friday will be a dry day, expect a good amount of clouds. A more southerly component of the wind will pump up temperatures into the seasonable mid-70s inland. The shore will see a small improvement, going into the mid-60s, instead of the 50s.
The forecast for Memorial Day weekend remains unchanged. Friday night into Saturday will be the wettest period. However, Saturday will not be a washout. A rogue morning shower will turn into scattered storms for the afternoon. It will be the warmest weekend day, with highs in the upper 60s at the beaches and mid-70s well inland.
Sunday and Monday will be drier and brighter, but cooler.
Throughout the end of April and the beginning of May, I circled Mother’s Day weekend as the turning point into warmer, drier days. Well, we had the dry, but not the warm. However, after this weekend, more 70s and 80s will be expected.
The Climate Prediction Center says there will be a 40% to 50% chance temperatures will be above average from May 27 to June 2, as opposed to average or below average.
Finally, my newest Something in the Air podcast is online! With summer kicking into gear during the pandemic, Randy Townsend, chief of the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol, joined the show.
You can watch or listen to new episodes on the first and third Wednesdays of month on our website, or search for the podcast on the Apple Store and YouTube. The podcast is mostly fun, with serious topics sprinkled in as well.
