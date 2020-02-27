Gusty winds will continue to kick up Friday, and Saturday too. High pressure in the region will keep us dry as well, with a small exception possible Friday evening.
We'll start out Friday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be on either side of 30 degrees, right around average. Winds will be breezy, but not as strong as Thursday. Still, it'll feel around 20 starting out, so pack up the jacket and hat.
That sun will give way to clouds during the afternoon. A weak low pressure system will move from the Midwest into the Virginas. Still, it'll be a dry day for us, with highs in the mid-40s.
During the evening, the low pressure system will make it's closest pass to us. Accompanied with it will be rain showers and maybe a few snow showers, too. Like the low pressure system, though, it'll be largely confined to the Virginas.
Can West Cape May, Stone Harbor or West Wildwood see a shower? Sure, between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. would be the time for that. If one was to fall, any snow would change over to rain, as temperatures would be 40-45 during this time. The snow drought will continue...
Otherwise, the rest of Friday night will see lighter winds. Couple with a clearing sky and lower dew points, temperatures for lows Saturday morning will be around 20 in Hammonton and the mainland, with mid-20s at Harvey Cedars and the shore.
Saturday will be the same old story, breezy, with sunshine and dry weather. The only change will be we funnel in more arctic air, as a large trough,or area of upper level low pressure, sits overhead.
The result will be a wintry feeling day. Highs will struggle to get to 40 and, couple with the northwest winds, it'll won't feel above 32 for the day. As long as you will be ok with the chill, outdoor projects or activities will be fine.
Keep the cold weather gear around Saturday night. Lows will again range from 20-25 degrees. The winds will diminish, and stay diminished for a while, and no rain or snow will be around.
Sunday will be the more comfortable day of the weekend. A plethora of sun will greet the day, and that stronger sun angle (comparable to mid-October) will do a good job heating the ground. We'll be back up to seasonable, in the mid-40s.
High pressure will sit offshore for Monday. That will turn winds to the southwest and milder air, yet again, blows in. It won't be the brightest day, clouds will fill in, but you can get away without the jacket for part of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
With the warm will come the rain. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, two or three low pressure system will ride along a front stretch from Maine to Mexico. Periods of rain will be present, but we'll need another day or so to find out when those times will be.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.