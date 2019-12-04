Incoming high pressure will dry out and clear up the weather but make for strong winds as the shore. Dry weather should remain heading into the weekend, with two separate storm systems likely for early next week.
Thursday will start roughly seasonable for this time of year. Low temperatures will range in the mid- to upper 30s. Cloud cover left over from Wednesday’s system will remain, but the biggest difference will be the wind, especially at the shore.
Here, sustained winds of 15-25 mph are likely, with gusts to 35, perhaps even 40 in a few spots. Secure any loose objects, but there will not be any widespread concerns. It’ll just be a breezy day on the mainland, with northwest gusts in the 20s.
High temperatures during the afternoon will be in the mid-40s — about average for this time of the year.
Thursday night will be pretty typical for December. The tree-lighting ceremony in Port Republic will see temperatures in the 40s and a clear evening when it gets underway. Overnight, lows will bottom out around 30 on the mainland, with upper 30s at the shore.
A clipper system will move out of Canada and into New England on Friday. I still like my forecast of a dry day, as any precipitation will stay north of Interstate 80. It will be a fairly cloudy day, but the southwest winds will bump temperatures into the comfortable 50-degree range.
After that clipper leaves, a strong northwest wind will blow overnight. That will funnel in colder, drier air. While 30 to 35 degrees to start off our Saturday morning will be typical, afternoon highs in the upper 30s will not be. That’s 10 degrees below average for this time of year. I’m sure it’ll be a popular weekend for shopping in Cape May, Ocean City, The Walk or Smithville, so bundle up.
Saturday night will be frigid. A clear sky and calm wind will promote quickly falling temperatures. Overnight lows in Galloway and Bridgeton will freeze in the upper 10s. The milder ocean waters will keep the shore in the upper 20s.
Sunday will see thickening clouds on a southeast wind. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Once we get to the end of the weekend, temperatures will likely be 2 to 3 degrees below average, month to date. That’s because we have a trough of lower pressure that’s been sitting in the eastern half of the continent. Winds aloft are flowing from the northwest, and some of it seeps into South Jersey.
Going into early next week, things will change briefly. We’ll still be in a ridge of low pressure, but we’ll be positioned to the east of it a bit, just enough to give us a southwesterly wind. Rain will fall Monday and Tuesday. However, neither look like washouts at this time. Coastal flooding will be possible.
