ATLANTIC CITY — WinnDevelopment will announce plans for the future of the historic Sencit Liberty properties at an 11 a.m. press conference Wednesday in the Fellowship Hall of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church here.
Winn is purchasing the three buildings from JJJ LLC for $17 million, and is replacing kitchens, bathrooms and updating other parts of the units while the renters still live there.
The $42 million acquisition and renovation project is funded in party by a $4.45 million loan from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
Winn would spend $15.9 million on direct construction, $4.8 million on soft costs such as engineering and design, and a $3.6 million developer fee, according to Lance Landgraf of the CRDA.
The three historic properties were converted to 153 units of affordable housing about 40 years ago, and have not been renovated in a major way since.
The buildings are the 66-unit Schoolhouse Apartments at 61 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., which was the Illinois Avenue School and the Boys Vocational School in the early 1900s; the 20-unit Disston Apartments at 1711 Arctic Ave., a YMCA widely used by the black community in the early 20th century; and the 67-unit Liberty Apartments at 1519 Baltic Ave., in the former Liberty Hotel.
