Friday and Saturday will be our first of two quick freezes in the seven-day forecast. The next will come next week and, in between? A seasonable Sunday and Monday.
Well, it’s here. After about five days of anticipation, it’s beginning to look a lot like ... well maybe not Christmas as the song goes, but how about winter instead? A strong high pressure system, the same one that brought lows in the single digits for the Northern Plains, is in the northeast.
Temperatures crashed late overnight as the rain was coming to an end. Friday morning, it’ll range from around 32 degrees on the mainland to 40 at the shore. Both are 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of the year.
A strong northwest wind will blow throughout the day, sustained around 15 to 20 mph. That will make it winter jacket weather. It’ll feel like the 30s during the day, with actual air temperatures in the mid-40s. By my count that’s the coldest day since March, which is winter if you ask me.
Bundle up if you will be heading out Friday evening. The winds will diminish, but so will the temperatures. In fact, the mainland should be below 32 by midnight, while the shore stays a bit milder. It’ll be a good night for the campfire. Lows will fall into the 20s for most places, with the shore seeing its first below-32 low of the year, too.
Saturday will be calmer and still bright, though chilly as well. Highs will stay in the mid-40s. So, stay warm and carry the extra layer around. Even though the sun will be out, it’s a weak sun, sitting low in the sky, so it doesn’t warm us up much anymore. On a side note, it also means that any snow sticks to the ground easier.
Things will moderate Saturday night as a southwest wind moves in. We’ll have a rain-free night. Lows will be just below freezing out in Woodbine and the mainland, with upper 30s at Long Beach Island and the shore.
Sunday and Veterans Day will both be about the same — seasonable and rain-free. It’ll be a nice November cap to the weekend, and extended weekend for those of you off from work to remember our vets. Expect sunshine, more Sunday. Monday will see a weak, moisture-starved cold front pass, with no precipitation expected.
Tuesday is when precipitation is expected. A system out of the Great Plains will meet up with a piece of moisture in the Atlantic. The timing of this means everything for how much and what kind of precipitation will be expected. For now, expect rain showers, with the possibility of some wintry precipitation. Highs will be around 50, but it may be one of those days when the thermometer falls all day long. An even bigger chill is expected after.
