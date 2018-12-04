Sunny Weather
Wendy Perna, of Linwood, walks Maya, a Bouvier des Flandres, along the Linwood Bike Path at Wabash and Barr avenues Wednesday.

 Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer

The two day mini-streak of spring-like weather will come to a close Tuesday, and stay closed, as below-average temperatures will be the case for the next seven days. 

High pressure will be the name of the game Tuesday. A pair of high pressure systems, one located in the Central Plains and one located in the Pacific Northwest, will keep most of the Lower 48 dry. The only places where rain or snow would happen will be in the lake-effect snow belts, northern California (thankfully) and the southern half of Florida.

High pressures will mean a west-northwest wind for us during the day. Sustained winds of 12-18 mph will be likely, similar to Monday, just without the frequent gusts. More notable will be the dry air as well as the temperatures.

While morning temperatures start out seasonable, between 35-40 degrees, they will fail to rise much during the day. Cold air will continue to punch in from Canada. Highs will be in the mid-40s during the day.

Tuesday night will then be a clearer and calmer night. This will allow for solid temperature differences between the shore and the mainland. Places like Deerfield Township may be around 20 degrees while Fortescue may sit around 30. It is for nights like these that we include both the mainland and shore 7-day forecast.

Wednesday will then start off with some sunshine. A piece of upper-level energy and moisture will swing in and strengthen during its journey across the Mason/Dixon Line. An inverted trough, a bulge northward in the lines of equal height, with winds flowing from an easterly direction, will set up near New Jersey.

My thoughts have changed somewhat on what this will bring. Earlier, I said that it will be cloudy afternoon. That remains true. However, there is a stronger signal for a mix of rain and yes, snow, showers to fall. 

Here's the situation. Between 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can expect precipitation to fall. It won't be a steady rain/snow mix. It will be just showery. 

Additionally, not everywhere will see this. Those along and east of the Parkway, in addition to all of Ocean County are the only places I am confident that at least something falls. To the west, it very well winds up dry, as the moisture fails to move inland. 

It could be our first snow accumulation of the year for some! Between a coating to 0.5 inches of snow will be possible in those spots listed above. Highs will be in the upper 30s where the rain/snow mix will be possible, and in the low 40s where it will not be. 

Those clouds will clear late Wednesday night. Then, we go into a pair of similar days on Thursday and Friday. Both will feature a copious amount of sunshine as those two high pressure systems finally sit overhead. The weak December sun will cut through some of the chill. Highs on both days will be in the lower 40s. 

Furthermore, the new moon alone will bring higher tides. The morning high tides from Wednesday until Friday will have spotty areas in minor flood stage. The most likely places for this look to be near the Delaware Bay shore in Cape May County and in the back bays.

A.C. Coastal Flooding

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

