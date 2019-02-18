The potential for significant snow and sleet levels are high enough for the National Weather Service (NWS) in Mount Holly to issue a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Jersey.
The watch, in effect for Cumberland County, will begin at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The watch will continue through 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
A winter storm watch is issued when,
"There is the potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel," the NWS said in its alert.
A winter storm watch means there is medium confidence of significant wintry weather. This can either be changed to a winter weather advisory if totals are felt to be light, or a winter storm warning if totals become significant. 4 inches in 12 hours is the criteria for a warning.
Snow will begin during the mid to late morning hours. Snow, light to moderate, will continue during the day, changing to sleet and eventually rain around the Wednesday evening commute. Plan on for messy traveling.
