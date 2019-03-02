As a coastal storm prepares to make a sweeping pass through the Northeast, a winter storm watch has been issued for Ocean County.
The watch, in effect from 1 p.m Sunday to 7 a.m. on Monday has been put into place by the National Weather Service.
"... There is the potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel..." The NWS said in its watch product.
A winter storm watch means has the potential to either be changed to a winter weather advisory, or to a winter storm warning. A winter storm warning would mean at least 5 inches of snow will fall in a 12 or 24 hour period. An advisory would require 2 inches of snow.
Ocean County is the only county in The Press' coverage area with the watch. The reason being that a mostly rain event will be expected elsewhere. Even still, the southern half of Ocean County will still see mainly rain.
In Ocean County, a mix of rain and snow will begin between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. This will eventually change over to all rain during the overnight hours. Then, rain will either mix with or flip back to snow before ending early on Monday morning.
The rest of the region may still be included in an advisory later.
