The only blip in an otherwise dry week will be on Wednesday. Something called an “inverted trough” will poke into New Jersey, bringing accumulating snow, plowable in some parts, to South Jersey. A winter weather advisory will be in effect through 6 p.m. in the evening.

Snow, mixing with rain, has already started to break out on Absecon Island at 6:30 a.m. This will continue until it reaches its fullest extent of coverage around 10 a.m. Here is what you need to know.

Timing

Snow, mixing with rain, will break out between 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. This will then continue throughout the day, though it will not be steady everywhere. Snow will then end between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with Ocean County ending latest.

Not everywhere sees snow

This is due to the nature of the system. We have an inverted trough, which brings narrow bands of snow or rain to a region. In fact, snow coverage may only be about 50 miles wide!

The places that will see snow are.

- Southern Ocean County

- Eastern Burlington County

- Atlantic County

- Cape May County north of Lower Township and North Wildwood

- Maurice River Township

Places that may see snow include

- The remainder of Cape May County

- Vineland

- Millville

- Commercial Township

- Downe Township

- Lawrence Township

Accumulations

Generally, those places that will see snow will have the potential for a plowable snow. Those in the places that may see snow will be a salting event.

A detailed snow map is coming soon.

Coastal Flooding

Minor flood stage will be around in localized spots between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The main locations that will see flooding will be in the back bays and the Delaware Bay in Cape May County.

After the snow ends

The clouds will clear out Wednesday night. Temperatures will fall below freezing around midnight, allowing any spots that saw rain or snow to refreeze. We will bottom out at 25-30 degrees by Thursday morning.

Sunshine will be present Thursday morning, allowing temperatures to get back above 40. It will only settle in the low 40s, as an Arctic front approaches. This will bring clouds late in the day, but we will stay dry.

The front then will pass Thursday night. The result will be a bright and windy end to the week Friday. A strong northwest wind around 15 mph will make it feel like freezing, though the air temperature will be in the low 40s.