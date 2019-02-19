NWS Hazards

A winter weather advisory will be in effect on Wednesday for the counties in purple. 

As snow, sleet and rain sweep through the area, a winter weather advisory will be in effect on Wednesday. 

The advisory will be in place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Ocean, Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties. 

A winter weather advisory is issued when 

"Periods of snow sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visilbilities, and use caution while driving." the NWS said in its alert. 

Snow will begin during the mid to late morning hours. Snow, light to moderate, will continue during the day, changing to sleet and eventually rain around the Wednesday evening commute. Plan on for messy traveling for the Wednesday evening commute. Fortunately, brining operations should limited accumulations on roadways initailly. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

