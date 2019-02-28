The combination of snow during the Friday morning commute has promoted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
The advisory, in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, was issued on Thursday afternoon. Only Cumberland County was issued the alert.
"... periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving," the winter weather advisory read, in part.
While generally light snow will be expected, the timing during the rush hour will exaggerate impacts a little. Snow will be expected to stick to untreated roads initially.
Cumberland County will have the potential for the highest totals, and the reason why this will be the only county in the advisory. A winter weather advisory requires snowfall totals of more than 2 inches in a 12 hour period. Between a coating to 2 inches of snow will be likely for all of South Jersey. However, a few isolated 3 inch amounts will not be ruled out, mainly in western Cumberland County. Hence, the alert.
