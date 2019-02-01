The National Weather Service has placed Cumberland and Cape May counties in a Winter Weather Advisory for Friday.
The advisory, in effect until 7 p.m. Friday evening, is to cover the day-long light snow event in South Jersey. Between 2 to 3 inches of snow, with localized 4 inch amounts will be likely in Bivalve, as well as Cape May County south of Upper Township and Ocean City. The rest of the region will see between a coating to 2 inches of snow.
Icy roads and a slick evening commute will be likely, as the snow continues. Untreated roadways will continue to see snow immediately stick, especially as the sunsets Friday evening.
The extremely low temperatures also plays a factor. In temperatures below 20 degrees, typical rock salt is not as effective. Magnesium chloride works best in these situations.
