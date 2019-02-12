Snow Showers
Matt Torres of Atlantic County Public Works salts the sidewalk outside the county courthouse in Mays Landing.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The snow and sleet may have passed, but a winter weather advisory still remains in effect for parts of the region

The advisory, in effect through 6 p.m. on Tuesday will be in effect for mainland Ocean County. This is due to temperatures staying close to the freezing mark here. The advisory was in place for Atlantic and Cumberland counties, but have been cancelled on Tuesday morning once temperatures rose above freezing. 

During the winter, the three main products the National Weather Service will put out are a Winter Storm Watch, a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory. Here are the differences. It is important to note that a Winter Storm Watch does not mean a storm is less severe than a Winter Storm Warning. However, a Winter Weather Advisory is less severe than a Winter Storm Warning. 

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the (Tuesday) morning commute," the advisory read.

Plain rain will be expected on Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the 40s fro the afternoon. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

