A winter weather advisory remains in effect by the National Weather Service.
The advisory, in effect for all of South Jersey, will continue through 9 p.m. on Wednesday
A winter weather advisory is issued when,
"Snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. expect slippery periods of snow, sleet or roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving." the NWS said in its alert.
A winter weather advisory is typically in effect when 2 inches of snow in 12 hours are expected.
Snow began between 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Snow, light to moderate, will continue during the day, changing to sleet and eventually rain around the Wednesday evening commute. Plan on for messy traveling.
