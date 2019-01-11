120618_nws_snow
Buy Now

Snow falls along New York Ave in Atlantic City Wednesday Dec 5, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of South Jersey to highlight any disruptions from this weekend's snow. 

The alert, in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday, will be in effect for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. The advisory is issued when

"... period of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and cause caution while driving." 

Snow will begin between 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in South Jersey. Snow will be light Saturday night. Then, on Sunday, a low pressure system will pass off the Virginia coast. The snow shield will extend out into parts of the region, likely south of the Atlantic City Expressway corridor. This will bring more light snow, perhaps moderate at times during the day on Sunday. The snow will then end between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

How much snow will South Jersey see this weekend?

Snowfall totals will be highest south of the Expressway. Local county road crews have been brining the roads to melt off the snow on Thursday and Friday. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments