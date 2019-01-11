The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of South Jersey to highlight any disruptions from this weekend's snow.
The alert, in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday, will be in effect for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. The advisory is issued when
"... period of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and cause caution while driving."
Snow will begin between 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in South Jersey. Snow will be light Saturday night. Then, on Sunday, a low pressure system will pass off the Virginia coast. The snow shield will extend out into parts of the region, likely south of the Atlantic City Expressway corridor. This will bring more light snow, perhaps moderate at times during the day on Sunday. The snow will then end between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Snowfall totals will be highest south of the Expressway. Local county road crews have been brining the roads to melt off the snow on Thursday and Friday.
