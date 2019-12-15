Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Most precipitation starts as snow high up in the sub-freezing atmosphere. However, the size of the warm, over 32 degree, layer in the atmosphere determines whether we are wet, white, or somewhere in between.
Though it is a warm front, wintry weather will be likely in much of the area for a few hours Monday, as a wintry mix turns to rain. Rain will last until Tuesday afternoon, followed by a couple days where it will be cold enough to put you in the holiday spirit to follow.
The first hours of Monday morning look to be dry, with thickening cloud cover. Temperatures will start in around 30 degrees just before sunrise on the mainland, with mid-30s at the shore.
Snow showers, mixing with rain in Cape May County and at the shore, will begin between 8 and 11 a.m. The snow will be light to moderate in intensity. It’ll stick on the grass, your car and perhaps the sidewalks. Will it get onto the roads? Not on a widespread basis, and a simple salt or brine should knock off any snow accumulating there as well. It will be a slick but not dangerous morning commute.
After about noon, we’ll see a warm patch of air move into the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This phenomenon is a common part of New Jersey winter storms that can make forecasting a challenge.
In short, all wintertime precipitation starts as snow out of the cloud. Then, as it falls, it can hit a layer of 32-plus-degree air about a mile up. Once it does that, the snow turns to rain. From there, it could either stay as rain, freeze up if temperatures are below 32 for the rest of the journey (sleet) or freeze up on the ground if surface temperatures are below 32 (freezing rain).
In this case, I’d expect places to see rain, with pockets of sleet for the afternoon. Sleet has a easier time sticking to roads than rain, but with temperatures in the upper 30s by this point, accumulations again should be slim to none. By 4 p.m., we will be all rain, better news for the p.m. rush hour.
So, snow and sleet totals will range between coatings to 1.5 inches. Cape May County and the immediate shore may see nothing.
From there, we’ll have cold rain showers for the evening. Temperatures will be 35-40 for the night, making it a great evening to stay warm inside. Spotty areas of roadway flooding will be likely, as the rain moves through.
After midnight, the showers will turn to steady rain. That will last into Tuesday morning, as a cold front sweeps through. A few showers will be left behind the cold front into the afternoon, but between 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, we’ll dry out. A strong north wind will blow in its place. We will go from a high temperature in the mid-50s around noon to below freezing by midnight. Watch for black ice in any puddles still leftover from the rain.
Wind will whip Wednesday morning and then taper off during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 40s, pretty seasonable. However, snow squalls, short but intense bursts of snow, will move out of the Great Lakes. I’m going with a dry forecast for snow but will update in the next column.
After Wednesday, it will be hat and glove weather Thursday and Friday. Mornings will start in the teens on the mainland, with mid-20s at the shore. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s. There will be plenty of sunshine, but it won’t do much to take a bit out of the chill.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
WEATHER: December 10 Midday Forecast
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
