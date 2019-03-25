A last gasp of winter? It may be as we round out the month. Canadian high pressure will mean extra layers for a couple of days before spring fever returns again.
When sunrise happens Tuesday morning, we’ll be talking temperatures around average for this time of year, in the low to mid 30s. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day.
The temperatures will not be seasonable though. A strong northeast wind will blow throughout the day, sustained at 15-20 mph. It won’t be the best day to be out in a boat with water temperatures in the low 40s.
High air temperatures will be near the low 40s for the afternoon on Long Beach Island and the immediate shoreline. Mid 40s will be expected west of the Garden State Parkway.
That is not record-breaking cold by any stretch, but it will be about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. The winter gear will be needed, as it feels more like Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, than South Jersey.
Overnight will be clear, but winds will diminish, and that will allow lows to fall into the mid 20s on the mainland. The shore will stay milder, in the mid 30s.
The winds will drop Wednesday as high pressure fills in, which will allow for a little extra boost in temperatures. Emphasis is on a little. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 40s. While that will still be chilly, it’ll feel much warmer due to the sunny sky. Plus, I’d imagine your homes or businesses will not need the heat to work as much than if these temperatures occurred in January, given the strong sun.
Wednesday night will feature another star-filled sky. Temperatures will fall into the 30s for much of the evening, so bundle up. Lows around sunrise Thursday will be in the 30s throughout.
Then, high pressure will shift offshore, and we will have a return to spring break. Expect more sun than clouds. Under a southwest wind, we will return back to seasonable levels, in the mid-50s. So, you could drop the winter jacket.
Then, we go straight into T-shirt weather for the weekend.
High pressure does two things. First, it will push warm, Gulf of Mexico air toward us. Mornings will start off well into the 40s!
Then, for the afternoon, highs in the 60s will return (the shore stays in the 50s).
Next, it will also hold back a cold front. Can we start a streak of dry weekends? Last weekend was our first since Feb. 2-3.
Probably not.
That cold front will march in to end March off. Do not expect a washout, but figure on some wet time.
