Sunday will be another day of more gray sky than not. However, similar to Saturday afternoon, we’ll have a mostly dry day with temperatures that scream spring fever.
It will be a very mild start to the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s around sunrise, about 15 degrees above average. We’ll wait to see if we broke the record for the warmest overnight low Saturday. We had to stay above 56 degrees. It looked to have been a good shot though.
There will be a good amount of cloud cover during the day, likely to stay mostly cloudy. However, we’re still in a very soupy airmass for April standards. That means even though it won’t look the nicest, it’ll be T-shirt weather. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s on the mainland. A south wind will continue to keep the shores cooler in the low 60s. Some areas of fog will be present at the shore as well.
In terms of rainfall, I still believe the majority of the day will be dry. A morning shower or afternoon storm will not be ruled out at any point. However, most outdoor work will be OK. At least 80 percent of the day will be dry.
Sunday night will be a different story. A cold front will push through the region. It will not be an all-night soaker. However, expect rain between 2 and 10 a.m. for a few hours. Temperatures on Monday morning will be in the mid- to upper 50s.
So you’ll want the umbrella starting the day Monday. If you have outdoor work or plans, focus it on the afternoon. After the front passes, a strong northwest wind will blow. This will wick the moisture away from the area. Some sun will shine. Highs will peak near seasonable levels then drop quickly during the evening. Monday night you’ll likely want the heat on. Tuesday morning will start out around 40.
High pressure will then settle into the Deep South. That’ll keep a west wind in for us Tuesday. It’ll be a typical day for mid-April. Under plenty of sunshine, highs will be 60-65. It’ll be lovely weather, just slap on the sunscreen.
A warm front will then poke in Wednesday. This will bring a few clouds to the forecast, but we’ll have some blue sky. Some models want to show showers. However, I’m not sold yet, as I feel like the surface will stay pretty dry. Temperatures again will stay in the 60s.
