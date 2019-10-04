Our transition to fall concludes Friday, as the damp and cloudy weather from Thursday disappear while keeping the same, seasonable temperatures.
Any showers from the cold front overnight will be gone by the early morning Friday. Winds will pick up from the west, sustained around 15 mph. Temperatures will remain in the 60s. Since Thursday morning, temperatures have barely budged.
They’ll jump up Friday. Cloud cover will give way to sunshine by about 9 a.m. Winds will flip to the north during this time as well. Gusts will be around 30 mph during the day.
During the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 60s. That’s average for this time of year. Jeans and a light jacket will do.
Friday night will be crisp, spot-on October weather for hay rides, corn mazes and after school sports. Temperatures will fall quickly through the 50s during the evening.
At the shore, it’ll be good enough to leave the windows open. Lows will be in the low 50s. Once you get onto the mainland, though, it might be a little chilly. It’s amazing to think that you still had the air on just Wednesday night. It’ll be in the mid-40s, and don’t be surprised to see Egg Harbor City or Vineland get down to the 30s.
Saturday will be very much like Friday, we will just subtract the wind. So, we’ll see similar temperatures with a fair amount of sunshine. It’ll be a fine afternoon for the Rutgers football game at noon and the first home game that feels like fall.
Saturday night will be perfect sleeping weather with the windows cracked. We’ll be in the 50s for much of the night.
Sunday morning will see a bump in temperatures. High pressure will shift offshore, both at the surface and aloft. That will funnel in southerly winds. While the summery days will be more than likely over, it’ll be a warm day for outdoor work, religious services or any events. Highs will be in the mid-70s everywhere.
The computer models have great agreement on a cold front pushing through early next week. However, there’s still some more time needed to figure out the exact timing. At this time, prepare for some wet weather either Monday or Tuesday, but no washouts either day. Right now, I’m leaning Monday p.m. into Tuesday morning.
