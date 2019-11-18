After multiple rounds of coastal flooding Sunday and Monday, the forecast will calm down, with southern high pressure bringing back sunshine and seasonable weather for much of the rest of the week.
We’ll start out with a good amount of cloud cover. To find the answer as to why we will have that, one must look aloft, into the mid-levels of the atmosphere.
Atlantic City ranks near the top for New Jersey places most impacted by climate change.
The whole Eastern Seaboard is in a trough, or area of lower pressure. Moving around the trough are areas of mid-level energy, or vorticity. As these pieces of energy pivot around the trough and ride up the East Coast, clouds develop.
Moving back down to the surface, our coastal storm will move into Atlantic Canada on Tuesday, well away from us. In its place will be high pressure. So, morning clouds will give way to a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-50s, which is seasonable for this time of the year.
Another piece of energy will move through overnight. Clouds will fill back in, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will be in the 40s during the evening and then bottom out in the mid-30s on the mainland to the low 40s at the shore.
Wednesday and Thursday will be near similar days. No rain will be expected. High temperatures will sit around where they should be for late November — enough to be comfortable in a light layer during the day.
Winds will be from the north both days, getting a little gusty at the shore Wednesday. We’ll have a partly sunny sky Wednesday, brightening to mostly sunny Thursday.
The winter outlook in South Jersey appears to be one with more snow shoveling and more bundl…
High pressure will slide off the Southeast coast for Friday and the flow around the clockwise spinning high will bring southwest winds. To our west, we’ll see two storm systems coming our way. One will move through Eastern Canada with a second one moving through the deep South.
It does look like we’ll get some rain showers Friday. However, it will not be a washout and at least part of the day will be completely dry.
Temperatures will get up to around 60, a mild day.
Which has been rare, considering Atlantic City International Airport was running 6.2 degrees below average for the month, of as Sunday.
After the rain showers, a strong northwest wind will blow Friday night. That will drive the temperature down through the 50s and 40s quickly during the evening. So, bring a jacket heading out.
I’m almost 100% confident Saturday will be dry with a northwest wind. A storm system will spawn out of the deep South on Sunday. I’ll track this as we get later into the week. Right now, given recent history, I’m leaning toward a dry day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.