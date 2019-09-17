With the weather as quiet as quiet can be through the weekend, I wanted to answer a question I get on social media frequently.
It’s something along the lines of “will our humidity be under 50%?” Or “my weather station says it was 100% humidity in the morning but you said it’ll be a dry day.”
Well, loyal readers, the answer for how sticky or not sticky it feels doesn’t have to do with the humidity but the factor that goes into the humidity equation, the dew point.
Both humidity and dew points correspond in some way to the amount of moisture. The “raw” way to calculate the amount of moisture is called the Precipitable Water (PWAT). To quote the National Weather Service, PWATs are, “(the) measure of the depth of liquid water at the surface that would result after precipitating all of the water vapor in a vertical column over a given location...”
In other words, if you were to somehow wipe up all of the water vapor in a column of air with a towel, ring it out into a rain gauge and measure it, that’s your answer. However, for those of us who live on the surface of the earth (read: all of us), PWATs do not fully capture what’s happening on the surface.
So, we use the dew point. The dew point is the number, in degrees, that the air must be cooled for it to become saturated. We use an instrument called a hygrometer to measure that.
A higher dew point indicates that there’s more moisture in the air. When you hear humidity, on the other hand, meteorologists are talking about relative humidity. That is a ratio of the amount of water vapor in the air to the amount of vapor that could theoretically be in the air at that given air temperature. There is actually a very long equation that goes into that percentage you see on our videos or articles, which, at one point, I had to memorize for exams.
It's 11:30 a.m. on Friday and if you look at your phone, you'll see that it says we're under…
Let’s use an example to illustrate the difference. Let’s say on a September day that it’s going to be dry. You have a dew point of 50 and a high temperature of 70 degrees. Using that formula, you get a humidity of 40%. That’s dry.
Conversely, there’s many a January day with an air temperature of 28 degrees and a relative humidity of 100%, leading to a dew point of 28. Would you call that sticky, despite the humidity being much higher than the September example? I’d think not. The dew point is really the factor to use.
I used those two numbers in the first example because that’s exactly where we’ll be on Wednesday. A northeast wind will continue to blow in dry air, though cloud cover will be present thanks to a system to the east. Wednesday night will see the clouds go away. It’ll be a crisp night, with lows in the 50s just about everywhere.
Some morning fog (due to early near 100% humidity levels) will be present on Thursday before burning off. We’ll have more sunshine, but the same humidity and temperatures as Wednesday, continuing the fall feel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.