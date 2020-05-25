SOMERS POINT — With most people spending a little, or a large amount, of additional time at home due to the new coronavirus pandemic, volunteer weather observing has become more popular.
"Being home everyday, I was like 'I need something else to occupy my day.' Even though it doesn't take much time, it's still something," said Dan Forshaw, 28, of Somers Point. On April 13, Forshaw became a part of Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS).
Each day, thousands of CoCoRaHS volunteers across the country walk to their rain gauges or snowboards in their yards, or even places of work. There is no age requirement to participate, just being interested in weather is enough, and training requires going through a few slide-shows or videos.
"My neighbors are always outside, watching me do it. Ever since I've been young, I've always been interested in the weather," Forshaw said.
The data are used by the National Weather Service to evaluate flooding, are helpful for snow cleanup billing, studied by mosquito control commissions and evaluated by the National Drought Center to determine areas of drought, according to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist and the New Jersey state coordinator of CoCoRaHS.
"Since rainfall is so local, the more locations that report every day, the more information users like emergency management have to monitor stream flooding," said Fred Akers, the Atlantic County coordinator of the CoCoRaHS program.
May 11, which brought widespread rainfall to the state, saw 39 people submit reports on their computer or through the CoCoRaHS app in Atlantic, Cumberland, Cape May and southern Ocean counties. On a rainy May day in 2018, 21 people reported.
"New Jersey and elsewhere across the nation has seen an uptick in observations and new observers signing up in recent months, as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept people home. The CoCoRaHS program provides an opportunity for families to team up and contribute." Robinson said.
Prospective observers can complete an application at cocorahs.org/Application.aspx. Volunteers need to buy a professional rain gauge, which can be purchased through a CoCoRaHS-approved vendor for less than $35. Once purchased, the gauge can be mounted on a post, a 2x4 or a mailbox. The gauge should be positioned where it is free of trees, shrubs or structures.
"The gauge is in my front yard... Not blocked off by my trees," Forshaw said of the surroundings at his Somers Point home.
Measurements are taken once a day at the same time each day, and there is no obligation to report each day.
"It’s easier than I thought it was going to be... If you miss it one day, it’s OK." Forshaw said.
The data is logged and saved in historical databases, such as the National Climate Center.
“In 2011, New Jersey was the first state in the country that had a CoCoRaHS rain gauge station used to create a statewide record,” Robinson said.
In that year, West Milford in Passaic County was deluged with 90.65 inches of rain. Significant rainfall was also measured that year in South Jersey.
"We can always use more volunteers to keep track of the local variations in conditions, especially when summer thunderstorms dot the landscape or a sea breeze front spawns a narrow line of showers. Not just for observations where rain fell, but also where it didn't, as forest fires and crop failure may be as critical as a flood," Robinson said.
With summer just beginning to start, pop-up thunderstorms will dot radar maps many days in South Jersey. Forshaw, and his CoCoRaHS gauge, will be ready.
"I'm waiting for a really good thunderstorm," Forshaw said.
