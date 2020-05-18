With the expectation that COVID -19 will be with us through the summer, shore towns are looking at new ways for restaurants to operate in the peak tourist season.
Among the options: expanding outdoor service, even if it means taking over parking lots or sidewalks.
Several municipal governing bodies have discussed the idea recently, including Cape May, North Wildwood and Ocean City.
Numerous details still need to be worked out, and the state rules still limit restaurants to takeout or delivery only.
But officials in shore towns expect limits to the maximum capacity allowed inside of restaurants to continue well into the summer.
Additional table space outside may help, they suggest.
North Wildwood seems to have led the way, with an April 21 resolution relaxing the procedures for restaurants to receive a site plan review to place tables outside. According to the minutes of that meeting posted to the city’s website, Mayor Patrick Rosenello told council members that while sit-down service remains prohibited under Gov. Phil Murphy’s emergency orders, the city wants to be ready when that changes.
“When that restriction is rescinded, it is quite possible that social distancing regulations/standards will remain in effect,” the minutes state.
The resolution passed unanimously. North Wildwood officials say they also hope the state division of Alcohol Beverage Control will also ease rules, allowing licensed restaurants to serve alcohol outside this summer.
In Cape May, City Council members pointed to the North Wildwood vote as a model for other towns. Council members discussed the idea at a workshop meeting May 5.
There was no formal vote on the idea, but Cape May weighed going farther than have other towns.
Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear raised the idea of closing some streets to vehicles to give more room for restaurant tables and other businesses. The streets would likely be near the Washington Street Mall, which became a pedestrian-only district in the 1970s. This idea would be far more temporary, to potentially be put into effect for the summer.
“We can close a street and it could open up additional space for retail or restaurants to operate. Under the circumstances I think it’s something that we need to talk about and come to a decision shortly,” he said at the meeting, held remotely because of the ongoing restrictions.
City manager Jerome Inderwies Jr. suggested the idea be taken to the city’s task force on reopening, which includes members of the business community. He said the organization could present its recommendations to the governing body at a future meeting.
The ad-hoc committee includes representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and the Washington Street Mall merchants’ association.
He suggested a presentation could be made at the May 19 meeting. City Councilwoman Stacy Sheehan asked that other business owners also be contacted for input.
“We could actually reach out to all of the businesses,” Inderwies said.
“I think it’s important to allow other businesses at least to put in an idea,” Sheehan said.
“We’re going to make it as fair and balanced as we can,” Inderwies replied.
Multiple issues remain, including the impact on parking, which is always a thorny issue in Cape May, and how the state will react to serving alcohol outside the normal serving area.
City attorney Frank Corrado said there were ways Cape May could address the issue, including temporarily suspending an ordinance banning open containers outside of licensed properties.
In Ocean City, Councilman Keith Hartzell raised the idea at a recent meeting, suggesting the city should consider allowing tables in parking areas and sidewalks.
A dry town, the city would not need to address alcohol service. Council members did not commit to any action.
Upper Township has far fewer restaurants, but Township Committee members still mulled the possibilities at a recent municipal meeting after hearing a report from Blanche Adams of the Upper Township Business Association. Recommendations included using parking areas for restaurant seating.
“Maybe we could have tents outside to help with seating,” she said.
“Just keep us in the loop and if there’s anything we can help facilitate, we’re certainly open to any suggestions,” replied Upper Township Mayor Richard Palombo.
Cape May County is taking early steps toward reopening after a statewide shutdown of all businesses deemed non-essential. County Freeholder Will Morey, who has headed up the county’s reopening plans, has said limiting the capacity of businesses will be an important part of allowing businesses to operate while the coronavirus remains in circulation.
Outdoor seating was part of a county reopening plan submitted to Murphy. The governor has not said yes to the “Proposal for the Safe, Smart and Progressive Reopening of Cape May County,” but county officials say discussions are active and ongoing.
The proposal also incorporates the COVID-19 guidelines of the National Restaurant Association and of the NJ Hospitality and Restaurant Association.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.